Jensen Introduces 5 New In-Vehicle A/V Receivers

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.12.2018) – Namsung America has introduced five new Jensen-branded in-vehicle A/V receivers. The key features include Apple CarPlay technology, iGo Primo Next Generation navigation, built-in Bluetooth technology with ID3 tag, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices, SiriusXM ready, screen mirroring, and control for Pandora. Three receivers will be available in March, and one in February. All five receivers will be on display during the 2018 International CES in Booth 4121 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9-12, 2018.

The five new models in the 2018 A/V lineup include two digital media A/V receivers: VX5228 (MSRP: $329.99), VX7228 (MSRP: $329.99); and three DVD multimedia receivers: VX7528 (MSRP: $349.99), VX3528 (MSRP: $219.99), and VX3518 (MSRP: $239.99).

One of the new digital multimedia models (VX5228) features Apple CarPlay, a 10-band EQ, and will be available in February. Apple CarPlay is a smart interface for iPhone, which allows the driver to voice-control (via Siri) music, navigation, phone and messaging apps, thus significantly reducing driver distraction. CarPlay launches immediately upon connecting an iPhone to the receiver via USB; the familiar app icons will appear on the receiver’s touchscreen, including the home button to activate Siri voice control. This consistent, familiar interface makes the iPhone integration truly seamless. The user can navigate and control the phone apps through the receiver’s touch screen or using Siri.

Two new receivers (VX7528 and VX7228) feature Built-in Navigation with U.S., Puerto Rico and USVI maps. The feature is powered by iGo Primo Next Generation navigation technology with an updated user interface, improved navigation engine, expanded POI database (over 10 million POIs), TTS (text to speech), and support via the Naviextras website for adding additional features and updating map regions.

These two receivers also feature Screen Mirroring of a connected smartphone. The Android user can also control the connected smartphone directly from the receiver’s touchscreen (app required, free download). Smartphones can be connected to the receivers wirelessly using the DMH25J Screen Mirroring Wi-Fi A/V Adapter (sold separately). Additionally these units include 3 pairs of 6V preamp outputs (Front/Rear/Sub); and both front and rear view camera inputs, the rear camera input includes audio transmission.

All five receivers feature Direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices allowing users to control their iPod/iPhone directly from the receiver’s front panel without using or requiring the CarPlay feature; available functions include browsing music library, changing songs, adjusting volume, etc.

All five models feature Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), music streaming & player control (A2DP & AVRCP), and phonebook support with call history (PBAP). Users are able to answer a call, redial, or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down. Each model features an external microphone for better voice intelligibility.

Four of the five models (VX7528, VX7228, VX3528, and VX3518) are SiriusXM Ready. The SiriusXM Connect SXV300 universal tuner can be plugged directly into the receiver (sold separately, subscription required). Customers can contact SiriusXM to take advantage of the “Never Miss a Beat” offer, which gives them the first three months of SiriusXM’s “All Access” subscription. (For offer details visit www.getsiriusxm.com/offers/3monthsfree) The “All Access” package is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering and includes a wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live sports, world class talk programming, comedy and more. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com.

These four models also feature an RDS tuner; RGB front panel illumination; control for the Pandora app on an iPhone connected via USB; 2.1A charging for convenient charging of electronics, including tablets and iPad devices; and an 8-band EQ.

Visit jensenmobile.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

