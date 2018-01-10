New Alpine 9-Inch Screen System Joins Restyle Lineup for GM Trucks

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.11.2018) – Alpine Electronics has announced a new 9-inch Restyle aftermarket dash system for full-size GM trucks. The i209-GM debuted today at the 2018 International CES, taking place Jan. 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Alpine Restyle lineup of products for GM trucks also includes sound systems and a rear-view camera.

“Alpine is entering its fifth year of offering aftermarket 9 and 10-inch systems for GM trucks,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The new i209-GM continues this trend and delivers updated technology to truck owners at an appealing price.”

i209-GM

The i209-GM is Alpine engineered for 2013-up Chevrolet Silverado (WT, LS, LT, LTZ, High Country) or GMC Sierra (SLE, SLT, Denali) trucks. It consists of a 9-inch capacitive touchscreen with a 4-way swipe Graphical User Interface (GUI). The screen is surrounded by a dash bezel fitted for these trucks. The selectable hard key illumination is available in blue or red, so the driver can choose the color scheme to match the truck’s gauge panel lighting. Truck-specific wiring harnesses are included for easier installation.

The mech-less design of the i209-GM makes it suited for access to maps, music, messages and phone calls via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Navigation directions are available through the maps function on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The i209-GM has Apple CarPlay and its features are accessible through the touch screen or the “Voice” hard button to activate Siri voice control. Apple CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and later (iPhone must be connected via Apple lightning cable).

The i209-GM features Android Auto and works with the Google Assistant (requires both a USB cable and Bluetooth connection; requires an Android phone running 5.0 [Lollipop] or higher and the Android Auto app). To access the Google Assistant on Android Auto say “Ok Google” or select the mic button. Google Assistant in Android Auto allows user to play their favorite music, get driving directions to their destination, interact with smart home devices and reply to text messages – hands free.

The i209-GM is equipped with various entertainment and information features. Audio sources include a built-in HD Radio receiver, audio streaming, Pandora control from iPhone and Android smartphones, and the model is SiriusXM-Ready (requires SiriusXM SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit, sold separately, and SiriusXM subscription). Entertainment features include a USB port for video or audio playback (FLAC [Free Lossless Audio Control], MP3, WMA and AAC) and an HDMI input. A second HDMI input is available through the KCX-630HD HDMI Selector (sold separately) and the DVE-5300 CD/DVD Player can also be added (sold separately).

The i209-GM comes with an iDatalink Maestro module to retain select factory features like OnStar and steering wheel controls. Customized vehicle information such as tire pressure, battery voltage, and user selectable gauges can also be viewed on the screen.

Other GM Alpine Restyle 9-inch models still available are the X009-GM (for select 2007-2013 GM trucks with lower dash radio and 2007-2014 GM SUVs), and the X009-GM2 (for select GM 2007-2013 full-size trucks with upper dash radio). Both products are audio/video/navigation (AVN) models and include a dash bezel that’s fitted for the respective trucks.

System Expansion for the i209-GM

The i209-GM can control up to eight add-on truck accessories, such as motorized tonneau cover and light bar through the optional KAC-001 External Accessory Control Module (sold separately). A graphical icon and text label can be assigned to each accessory for quick identification on the touch screen. Up to three camera systems (rear, front, right side) can be added to the truck and controlled from the touch screen using the KCX-C250MC Multi-Camera Selector Interface (sold separately).

Truck Sound System and Tailgate Handle Camera

The Alpine Restyle lineup for GM trucks includes one sound system and a tailgate handle camera. The PSS-31GM 3-Way Direct Fit Sound System Package fits select 2014-up GM full-size trucks and contains a 3-way component direct-fit speaker system, an MRV-V500 5-channel V-Power amplifier and Alpine’s 10-inch Zero Space Subwoofer. The lightweight Zero Space Subwoofer baffle attaches to the wall behind the truck’s rear seat so it doesn’t take up any usable space and creates low-frequency extension by coupling the enclosure to the cabin vents behind the seat. All necessary installation hardware like amplifier wiring and speaker adapters are included.

The HCE-TG130GM Tailgate Handle Camera System fits 2007-2013 GM trucks. This rearview camera system replaces the stock tailgate handle surround bezel and has a keyable lock cylinder. The camera offers four viewing modes: normal view to back into parking spaces; ground view to see the area directly under the camera to help connect to a tow hitch; split view to see on the left and right corners; and panorama view for a wide image.

Availability

The Alpine Restyle products for the GM trucks are available now, visit www.alpine-usa.com for a store locator. Please refer to the separate fact sheet for full product details.

i209-GM Mech-less 9-inch Restyle Dash System for select GM full-size (2013-up) trucks SRI: $2,200

X009-GM2 9-inch Restyle Dash System for select GM full-size trucks with upper dash radio (2007-2013) SRI: $2,900

X009-GM 9-inch Restyle Dash System for select GM trucks with lower dash radio (2007-2013) and GM SUVs (2007-2014) SRI: $2,500

KAC-001 External Accessory Control Module SRI: $250

KCX-C250MC Multi-Camera Selector Interface SRI: $200

PSS-31GM 3-Way Direct Fit Sound System Package for select 2014-up GM full-size trucks SRI: $2,350

HCE-TG130GM Tailgate Handle Camera System for 2007-2013 GM trucks SRI: $700

KCX-BOSE-GM Bose Sound System Interface for GM trucks (2014-up), for use with i209-WRA, X110-SLV, or X110-SRA SRI: $450

