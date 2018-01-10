KICKER Announces Groundbreaking KEY Smart Amplifier with Auto-EQ

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.11.2018) – KICKER has announced the revolutionary KEY180.4 Smart Amplifier with 180 watts of power, Auto-EQ and compatibility with start/stop vehicles. This new mobile-audio technology is being showcased during CES 2018 and will be available at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online by first-quarter 2018. The KEY180.4 will also be available for purchase at www.kicker.com.

The KEY180.4 represents a completely revolutionary approach to achieving greatly improved sound quality and imaging in an affordable, all-in-one package that installs nearly anywhere, and works with even the most modern factory or aftermarket audio systems. KICKER always suggests that consumers seek a demonstration of the KEY180.4 from an authorized KICKER dealer as time allows, to experience the dramatic improvement of any mobile-audio system.

The extremely compact KEY180.4 automatically improves the sound quality of any vehicle with the push of a button. KEY technology breathes new life and realism into any audio system, factory or aftermarket, with this brilliant amplifier and acoustic processor in one. The four-channel amplifier comes with a microphone and integrated push-button remote. The remote is designed to start the calibration process once microphone placement near ear level is complete.

The button press sets the KEY’s test tones and proprietary algorithms in motion. The system detects speaker sizing, applies a 24dB crossover and 40 channels of equalization, applies time alignment and customizes the gain levels of each channel independently. The true potential of the vehicle’s sound system is revealed in a matter of seconds, delivering dramatic improvements in realism and soundstage without the need for expensive external processors or personal tuning time.

KEY technology also employs a unique method of controlling heat and virtually eliminating the need for a protection mode. Faced with thermal overloads, traditional amplifiers force the listener to experience volume “pumping,” even a possible shutdown, or the fuse simply blows. KICKER engineers created a dynamic system that engages a inaudible limiter/compressor applied only to the peaks of the music for as little as milliseconds at a time. The temporary drop in power results in the amplifier cooling and a cancellation of the compressor. Music then returns to its full dynamic range without a moment’s inconvenience or interruption.

Visit kicker.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

