DIRECTED Releases Viper Powersports Alarm and Viper GPS Tracking Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.11.2018) – Directed has announced the release of its Viper Powersports GPS Tracker and its Viper Powersports Alarm. Learn more about these two new products below.



Viper Powersports GPS Tracker, the VPS450.

The purpose of this product is to locate lost or stolen vehicles. This new offering from the renowned VIPER brand is specifically designed for use with motorcycles, ATVs, boats, PWCs and snowmobiles.

Directed CEO Bob Struble commented, “We’re very excited to bring all new, innovative Viper technology to the popular powersports market. The VPS450 which will be released in Q1 along with the VIPER Powersports Alarm, is intuitive and easy to install. Powersports enthusiasts will appreciate the many groundbreaking features we’ve built into this small package.”

Small and water-resistant, the VIPER Powersports GPS Tracker can be attached quickly and easily to vehicles and is controlled using the Viper SmartStart app. This intuitive and feature-rich app allows users to see and control all their vehicles, offering both safety and convenience.

Perfect for small battery systems or stored vehicles, the Viper Powersports GPS Tracker is small, water-resistant, features ultra-low current consumption, and provides starter disable output. Additionally,

the Viper Powersports GPS Tracker features several different alert options, including built-in impact and movement sensing with Tilt and Tow alerts. There’s also Speed, Lockdown, SmartFence and low battery alerts. The built-in battery also has a tamper alert.

The Viper Powersports GPS Tracker includes the GPS Module with harness, one-year GPS service, an easy-to-use quick reference guide, and first year of service included. Service renewal is $49.99 annually.

The MSRP for the VIPER Powersports GPS Tracker is $249.99 USD.



All-New VIPER Powersports Alarm, the 3121V.

Shipping in Q1 2018, the Viper Powersports Alarm was specifically designed and engineered for motorcycles, ATVs, boats, PWCs, and snowmobiles. With this brand-new product release, Directed enters the rapidly growing powersports market and maintains its leadership in designing innovative product solutions to meet the needs of today’s most popular vehicles.

Directed CEO Bob Struble noted, “With the 3121V, Directed has brought the performance synonymous with the VIPER name to the world of powersports. Whether they own boats, motorcycles, or ATVs, all powersports enthusiasts now have a highly affordable and effective way to protect their vehicles.”

Compact and waterproof, the Viper Powersports Alarm features two small and easy-to-carry, 2-button waterproof remotes. The alarm features a Closed Loop Trigger, which is perfect for protecting helmets and other valuables. Once the Closed Loop Trigger is broken, the Viper Powersports Alarm will activate. Additional features include an onboard Shock & Tilt Sensor, Extra Trigger input, and auxiliary output.

Designed to be both highly functional and affordable, the Viper Powersports Alarm has an MSRP of $199.99. Included in the VIPER Powersports Alarm is the main module with wiring, two 2-button, 1-way remotes (P/N 7121V), a miniature water-resistant siren, and a combined install/owner’s guide.

For more info, visit www.directed.com/contact/becomedealer or call 1-800-876-0800.

