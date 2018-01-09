KICKER Announces Exciting 12-Volt and Lifestyle Products for 2018 CES

STILLWATER, OK (01.10.2018) – Beginning its 45th year in manufacturing and retail, KICKER announces a bevy of revolutionary new mobile-audio and lifestyle products at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show, January 9-12. Booth 4619 (in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall) will be buzzing with non-stop activity as KICKER unveils exciting new products, outstanding demo vehicles and a trio of musical performers for the first time ever.

KICKER is presenting products original to the brand, including the ingenious KEY180.4 Auto-EQ Smart Amp that corrects and improves any mobile factory or aftermarket sound system with a simple push of a button. Also included in the 2018 mix are TB-Series Subwoofer Systems, a fresh look at tube subs with bass-inducing reflex subwoofers/passive radiators.

This year, KICKER is also featuring live music at the booth. Guitar legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd played with vocalist Noah Hunt on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Ukulele sensation Jake Shimabukuro will take the stage Wednesday at 4 p.m. Finally, Tim Montana and the Shrednecks will stop by Thursday at 4 p.m.

Vehicles from every walk of life will be well represented in the KICKER Booth. Goodguys Gold Award-winning shop SicChops created a 1951 Volkswagen Beetle to be featured in the KICKER Audio booth. The Beetle has a full Q-Class audio system with an IQ1000.5 multi-channel amplifier, as well as the L7QB8 loaded aluminum subwoofer enclosure and IQI Intelligent Interface.

A 2015 FIAT 500 Sport will provide demos, showcasing the new KEY all-in- one, smart amplifier/processor. Measuring in at under eight inches wide and under two inches tall, the KEY brings 180 watts of power and drastically improved clarity, volume and soundstage to nearly every radio on the market today – including those equipped with start/stop technology. Users simply install the amp and set up the included calibration microphone near the headrest, where a driver’s ears would be. A single button-press later, the KEY automatically applies time alignment, detects speaker sizes, adjusts gain, applies a 40-band EQ and 24dB crossovers in a matter of seconds. On-site demonstrations will be available.

Powersports partner SSV Works will have a custom Polaris GENERAL in the booth, with a massive audio system exceeding 3,000 total watts. The system includes KICKER marine and powersports speakers/amplifiers, four L7QB8 enclosures and four CompRT 10-inch subwoofers. Custom kick panels and cage-mounted pods feature KICKER weather-proof 6.5-inch speakers. An SSV Works direct-fit dash kit with an MRB3 Bluetooth controller is also installed in the UTV.

A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with KICKER VSS (Vehicle-Specific Solutions) will be featured as well. VSS is made of three essential components: an amplifier with DSP for factory door drivers, wiring harnesses and powered subwoofer enclosure. All three elements have been customized to integrate seamlessly with the Colorado’s factory radio and interior, utilizing factory plugs and mounting points.

A SilverWave 250 Grand Costa RL pontoon boat can be seen, featuring four KICKER KMTC 11-Inch Horn-Loaded Tower Systems, two KM12 Marine Subwoofers and eight KM-Series 6.5-inch Coaxial Speakers. Controlling the system will be a KMC20 Premium Media Center and an accompanying KRC15 Remote installed in a different boat zone. Two KMA-Series Marine Amplifiers will feed the system a total of 2,400 watts.

