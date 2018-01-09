Dual Electronics Intros 4 New In-Vehicle Headunits and A/V Receiver with Apple Carplay

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2018) – Dual Electronics Corporation has introduced three new in-vehicle headunits and one A/V receiver. The key features include Apple CarPlay technology, built-in Bluetooth technology with ID3 tag, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices, FLAC file playback, and 2.1A USB charging. The three headunits will be available in February, and the A/V receiver in January. All four models will be on display during the 2018 International CES in Booth 4121 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9-12, 2018.

A/V Receiver

The DAC1025BT (MSRP: $319.99) double-DIN digital media A/V receiver features a 6.2” capacitive touchscreen LCD, Apple CarPlay technology, built-in Bluetooth technology (ID3 tag, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP) with an external microphone, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices, 3 pairs of 4V preamp outputs (F/R/S), a 10-band EQ and more. The DAC1025BT will be available in January.

CarPlay is a smart interface for iPhone, which allows the driver to voice-control (via Siri) music, navigation, phone and messaging apps, thus significantly reducing driver distraction. CarPlay launches immediately upon connecting an iPhone to the receiver via USB; the familiar app icons will appear on the receiver’s touchscreen, including the home button to activate Siri voice control. This consistent, familiar interface makes the iPhone integration truly seamless. The user can navigate and control the phone apps through the receiver’s touch screen or using Siri.

The Direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices allows users to control their iPod/iPhone directly from the receiver’s front panel without using the CarPlay feature; available functions include browsing the music library, changing songs, adjusting volume, etc.

The receiver’s Built-in Bluetooth technology allows for hands-free calling (HFP), audio streaming and player control (A2DP & AVRCP). Users are able to answer a call, redial, or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic control including play/pause, back/forward, and volume, to be performed from the receiver’s screen. The receiver includes an external microphone for better voice intelligibility.

CD and Digital Media Receivers

The three new headunits in the 2018 lineup include 2 CD receivers: DXDM228BT (MSRP: $99.99), DC208BT (MSRP: $89.99); and 1 digital media receiver: DXRM58BT (MSRP: $79.99).

All three receivers features Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), audio streaming and player control (A2DP & AVRCP). Users are able to answer a call, redial or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down.

All receivers feature front panel USB inputs for music playback and 2.1A charging, allowing for convenient charging of electronics, including tablets and iPad devices. The receivers also allow for playback of high resolution FLAC files. Additionally 3.5mm aux inputs are located on the front panel and the receivers include detachable faceplates.

