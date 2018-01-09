Industry News

CRUX Interfacing Showing New RFM Line at CES

RESEDA, CA (01.10.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions will be debuting it’s all new “all-in- one” vehicle specific and Plug n’ Play RFM Line of interfaces with 7 video inputs. Initial release will see select Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep vehicles covered with expanded coverage to other vehicle manufactures to follow shortly. The new line will be on display at CES in the North Hall Booth #6127.

CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated, “We are very excited about the new line of products. The new RFM line is the next evolution in our video interfacing capabilities. This line will allow for a simple plug n’ play solution that is vehicle specific and allows the customer complete freedom with how they use and configure the interface. We will be offering vehicle specific camera packages also as a complete 4-5 camera system depending on the vehicle.”

  • 7 Video Inputs (CAMERAS: Rear, Front, Left, Right, Cargo, Wireless Trailer Cam + 1 A/V Input)
  • All built into one module
  • Vehicle specific Plug n’ Play
  • Works from Steering Wheel Controls/Turn Signals/Analog Triggers

See CRUX in the North Hall, Booth #6127

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

