CRUX Interfacing Showing New RFM Line at CES

RESEDA, CA (01.10.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions will be debuting it’s all new “all-in- one” vehicle specific and Plug n’ Play RFM Line of interfaces with 7 video inputs. Initial release will see select Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep vehicles covered with expanded coverage to other vehicle manufactures to follow shortly. The new line will be on display at CES in the North Hall Booth #6127.



7 Video Inputs (CAMERAS: Rear, Front, Left, Right, Cargo, Wireless Trailer Cam + 1 A/V Input)

All built into one module

Vehicle specific Plug n’ Play

Works from Steering Wheel Controls/Turn Signals/Analog Triggers

See CRUX in the North Hall, Booth #6127

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

