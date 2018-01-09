Audiotec Fischer Ends USA Distributor Partnership with Hybrid Audio Technologies

SCHMALLENBER, GERMANY (01.10.2018) – Audiotec Fischer, manufacturer of the Brax, Helix and Match mobile electronics brands, has announced that effective December 31st 2017, Hybrid Audio Technologies is no longer the distributor for its products in the USA market. Gudrun Fischer, COO of the company would like to thank Hybrid Audio Technologies for their efforts.

CEO Julian Fischer added, “This new distribution model will allow us to focus on bringing our culture and strategies to the USA with a clear and focused approach. We are very excited with the plans for this new industry reference program and for the exciting new “Made in Germany” products that we will deliver throughout 2018. We would like to thank our partners for their support throughout the years and look forward to a very exciting transition!”

Audiotec Fischer will announce the details of its new strategy shortly after the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas from January 9th thru 12th. Dealer partners or sales representatives that require immediate support are encouraged to email Audiotec Fischer directly at contact@audiotec-fischer.com

