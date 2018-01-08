All Rushed to Ready for CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2018) – The final push to CES 2018 wrapped across Las Vegas on Monday, January 8th as thousands of exhibitors ready their booths. The Las Vegas Convention Center, hotel ballrooms and meetings across the city plus rental residences were set for attendees to see the latest technology and products.

Bone chilling weather in the northeast, with travel delays and flight uncertainty, made the trip to Las Vegas a challenge for some. Morris Hartman, Big Daddy’s, related “There was a 4 hour delay in New York and I didn’t get to my hotel room until 4:30 AM on Monday. A nightmare and definitely not the was to begin a busy CES.”

On the 12volt side, well over 50 exhibitors set their latest products in North Hall booths. Adjacent hotels housed rooms set to display the latest from many more companies..

During the Kicker Rep meeting on Monday afternoon Opus Marketing’s Todd Ess received the “Rep of the Year” award for the Northeast.

Colin Ross, Creative Director for SSV Works, stated “Our set up in the North Hall went smoothly, With our 2 UTV’s in the booth we will showcase our expanding lineup of Plug-and-Play applications for PowerSports.”

Erik Harbour, PowerBass, commented “Our rep meeting at the Orleans Hotel on Monday afternoon was well attended and very productive as we covered the latest car audio, marine, PowerSpots and more from the 2018 lineup.”

Advanced driver assistance products will be high on the list for many attendees to check out. In-vehicle connectivity, backup camera systems and lighting will add to the list of car audio products featured by exhibitors.

NOTE: The 12volt News was unable to make the trip to Vegas. There is however coverage from CES 2018. The 12volt Central Studios facility is creating multiple posts daily featuring show floor highlights, industry members and new products.

See @12voltnews and #12vnn_ces2018 for more.

New heightened security measures at CES 2018 are also in play.

