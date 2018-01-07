SSV Works Expands Applications for Plug-and-Play Kits at CES Show

OXNARD, CA (01.08.2018) -SSV Works is set to debut incredible new systems for Powersports enthusiasts this January. Touted as one of the best sounding, cleanest and simple to install packages available, the SSV Works plug-&-play systems will have you out on the trail enjoying your soundtrack more quickly and in concert quality sound.

SSV Works will have a display booth in the CES Show’s North Hall beginning January 9 th , 2018. At booth #3125, you can get up close and personal with a Polaris RZR XP4 1000 and a Can-Am Maverick X3, both loaded with Kicker and SSV Works plug-&- play audio systems. Also on display in the Kicker audio booth is the SSV Works built Polaris General featuring a system that will start the party anywhere it goes.

Here are a few of SSV Works’ newest product innovations that will be on display at CES 2018:

NEW Powersports Designed Cage Mount Speaker Pod and Clamp design:

 First Powersports specific design for sfactory style integration

 Compact size provides premium sound without blocking visibility in your Side-by- Side

 Engineered using specially formulated impact resistant, high strength UV stable polymer

 Weather-proof and resistant to extreme environmental conditions

 Easy to install clamp system allows full 360° adjustability

 Low-profile dual ring clamps allows versatile installation almost anywhere

 Plug-&- Play wiring system for simple Weather-proof installations

 New adjustable rotational mounting system allows infinite adjustment for perfect alignment

 Black coated stainless-steel hardware for stealth installs

Polaris RZR XP1000 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit (available with SSV Works or Kicker components)

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit RZR Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Kick Panel Speaker Enclosures with 6.5” Speakers

 In-Dash Glovebox Enclosure with 10” Subwoofer

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Polaris General 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit (available with SSV Works or Kicker components)

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit General Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Kick Panel Speaker Enclosures with 6.5” Speakers

 Under Dash Enclosure with 10” Subwoofer

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers and General specific-designed clamps

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Polaris Ranger 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit (available with SSV Works or Kicker components)

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit Ranger Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Kick Panel Speaker Enclosures with 6.5” Speakers

 Underseat Enclosure with 10” Subwoofer

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Can-Am Maverick X3 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit X3 Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Dash Panel Speaker Enclosures with 4” Kicker Speakers and Acoustic Imaging Lenses

 Underseat Enclosure with 10” Kicker Subwoofer (fits either Driver or Passenger side)

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Can-Am Maverick (1 st Gen) 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit (available with SSV Works or Kicker components)

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit Maverick Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Kick Panel Speaker Enclosures with 6.5” Speakers

 Under Dash Enclosure with 10” Subwoofer

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Yamaha YXZ1000R 5-speaker Plug-&- Play Kit (available with SSV Works or Kicker components)

 Direct-Fit Amp Mounting System with Stereo Amplifier

 Direct-Fit YXZ Dash Kit with MRB3 Bluetooth Receiver

 Kick Panel Speaker Enclosures with 6.5” Speakers

 Behind Seat Enclosure with 10” Subwoofer

 Cage Mount Pods with 6.5” Speakers

 Plug-&- Play Harness and Cables

Visit www.SSVworks.com for more.

