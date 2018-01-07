Rydeen Mobile Showing New Products at CES

TORRANCE, CA (01.08.2018) – Mobile Electronics will be exhibiting at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Booth #3307 at the LVCC North Hall. Rydeen invites all to come by and get a preview of all their new products for 2018 shipping Q1.

Most exciting will be their new “Black Diamond” cameras in full HD resolution. In addition, there will be eight (8) new HD quality cameras to show and a new Jeep Wrangler Camera Bracket.

In the mirror department, Rydeen will be showing the all new SV747HD HD digital mirror with a 7.4” monitor and AHD “Black Diamond” camera that comes standard with the mirror. Rydeen will be featuring four (4) new mirrors that include the new MV437FL in the lineup. A frameless mirror with an Ultra High Brightness TFT screen and 4.3 inch mirror monitor.

The Advanced Vehicle Technology (AVT) department will be showing a new Microwave / Radar Sensor Blind Spot Detection System that can be used with any vehicle, including vehicles with a metal bumper.

In the Commercial vehicle department, Rydeen will introduce a new low profile Pro-Grade Backup Camera along with some wireless communication accessories.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

