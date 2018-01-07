All Rushing to Get Set for CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.08.2018) – The final push to CES 2018 is underway across Las Vegas as thousands of exhibitors ready their booths. The Las Vegas Convention Center, hotel ballrooms and meeting rooms across the city plus rental residences are coming together for attendees to see the latest technology and products.

Bone chilling weather in the northeast, with travel delays and flight uncertainty, is making the trip to Las Vegas a challenge for some. New, heightened security at CES 2018 will also be a factor for all attending CES 2018.

NOTE: The 12volt News was unable to make the trip to Vegas. There will however be coverage from CES 2018. The 12volt Central Studios facility will create multiple posts daily featuring show floor highlights, industry members and new products.

See @12voltnews and #12vnn_ces2018 for more.

