SoundStream to Introduce VRA-67B Alexa-Enabled Head Unit at CES

MONTEBELLO, CA (01.05.2018) – Soundstream is set to announce its very first Alexa-enabled head unit during next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) scheduled for the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV January 9-12, 2018.

This is Soundstream’s first head unit to incorporate Alexa Voice Service (AVS). This unit will be on display during CES at the Power Acoustik Booth 3057, which will be located at Tech East in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We knew that it was just a matter of time before Alexa technology was integrated into a traditional head unit,” Paul Goldberg, Epsilon vice-president, sales and marketing said. “With the evolution of the Internet of Things (IOT), the line between car and home will become interconnected and increasingly blurred. Soon we will be controlling our homes via Alexa and our cars. This is an important first step. Voice command is so natural that the next steps in development are pretty obvious for the car.”

The Soundstream VRA-67B incorporates Alexa Voice Service (AVS) commands similar to what you would find on a typical Amazon Echo Dot.

Some of the benefits of Alexa Voice Service featured on this unit include:

News and Entertainment – This includes information on the latest headlines and such information as the weather.

Notifications – Ask Alexa for to remind you of all of your appointments and meetings.

Localized Search – Ask to be taken to your nearest mall or McDonald’s all via voice command.

This unit features a double-DIN screen with a 6.2” LCD touchscreen. Additional features include: DVD, CD/MP3, AM/FM receiver and 4.0 Bluetooth Connectivity.

The Alexa source unit is expected at Soundstream dealers during the second quarter of 2018.

Visit www.epsilonelectronicsinc.com for more.

This link demonstrates the Alexa unit in use:

https://streamable.com/vautz

Share this:



Tweet

Email

