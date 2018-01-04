Audiomobile “Winter Showcase” Debuts at W Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.05.2018) – Audiomobile will be Co-hosting their annual ‘Winter Showcase at the “W Las Vegas” together with Eton Car Audio. The Showcase will debut the 2018 Collections for these two premier brands, and is designed offer a unique presentation for Specialty 12 Retailers, who are seeking brands that are focused on delivering relevant, high-performance, products and solutions. The Showcase will be open Monday, Jan 8th – Thursday Jan 11th , from Noon till 8 pm each evening. Invitation info and details can be found at facebook.com/audiomobileusa

Eton, the famous German loudspeaker company, is celebrating their 35th Anniversary, and is highly regarded among audiophiles, world wide, but is perhaps best known for having produced some of the finest car component systems ever, including the original Diamond ‘Hex Series’ as well as building for other well known US brands.

Matthew Overpeck, VP of Sales and Marketing, commented, “We opted to move to the new W Las Vegas, to be in closer proximity to the LVCC, which is just one-stop away from the Westgate Hotel (via the Las Vegas Monorail, at the SLS Station). This venue also offers Retailers a far more intimate, alternative experience to the hustle and noise at the Convention Center and provides a relaxed setting and comfortable environment to learn and discuss more profitable business opportunities.”

Audiomobile will introduce a few new models, including their incredible new Elite 7 and Neo motor Stealth 8 (just 1.3” deep) world-class midbass drivers, as well as debut their new “SoloPass” line of custom, low-profile, vehicle specific enclosures, which have been specifically engineered to work with their formidable subwoofers, as well as tuned to work with their “MCAR” (Modular Coupled Acoustic Radiator) technology drivers.

Overpeck added, “This is fully consistent with our solutions-based, high-performance products and the company’s philosophy to offer retailers a more personalized, business-focused interface experience, where upscale retailers can learn and develop insights that deliver significantly greater, long-term strategic benefits for them and their business.”

Retailers who are interested in learning more about this opportunity are welcome to call Audiomobile at (702) 221 – 1977, or to contact the company to schedule a meeting during the show.

