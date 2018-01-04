AudioControl to Introduce Micro ACM Series Car Audio Amplifiers at CES 2018

SEATTLE, WA (01.05.2018) – AudioControl has introduced the ACM family (AudioControl Micro) of compact car audio amplifiers that will make their debut at CES 2018, Booth 5016. There will be four highly versatile ACM models, including a mono (ACM-1.300), 2-channel (ACM-2.300), 4-channel (ACM-4.300) all available Q1, 2018 and a 5-channel amplifier to become available later in the year. MSRP price range on the ACM Series is $279.99 (ACM-1.300), $349.99 (ACM-2.300) and $349.99 (ACM-4.300).

The AudioControl ACM amplifiers are loaded with features and deliver superb sound quality for any system design, yet amazingly are only 1 ½ -inches in height and compact overall footprint measuring 8-inches by 3-inches. ACM Series amps can be mounted with controls oriented up or down, and reversible cover plates allow flexible mounting options when paired with AudioControl DM series DSP processors or when using multiple ACM Series amplifiers in confined spaces.

All ACM models have been engineered to deliver critical features such as separate HI and LO level inputs, giving installers the option to use any aftermarket head unit or their customer’s factory installed system without the need for additional adapters. Each ACM amplifier is 2-Ohm stable and features AudioControl’s patented AccuBASS® circuitry, a 12dB/octave Linkwitz-Riley Crossover and AudioControl’s GTO signal sensing circuitry for the utmost in system flexibility and ease of installation. Based on this outstanding feature array and superior performance, the AudioControl ACM lineup delivers audio entertainment euphoria even in the most confined automotive setting.

“Our dealers worldwide have pointed to demand for a series of amplifiers that deliver superior performance from a compact form factor combined with the strength of AudioControl processing,” explained AudioControl CEO Alex Camara. “The ACM Series is ideal for everything from basic systems to show vehicles and highlights our commitment to the needs of 12-volt specialists. AudioControl components are key to upgrading the audio performance of automobiles, bikes, sport utility vehicles and more.”

SPECIFICATIONS:

ACM-1.300 Power Output (RMS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1×175 Watts @ 4 Ohms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1×300 Watts @ 2 Ohms Frequency Response . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Hz – 30 kHz Total Harmonic Distortion + N . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . < 0.01% S/N Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102 dBa, Ref 175 Watts @ 4 Ohms Bass Processing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . AccuBASS® Power / Ground Wire Gauge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Between 10 and 4 AWG Fuse Rating . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 X 30 Amps Crossover . . . . . . . . . . 12dB/Octave Linkwitz-Riley, 80 Hz, 120 Hz, Bypass Speaker-Level Inputs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2x, 40V (400W) max Line-Level Inputs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2x, balanced RCA, 8V max PFM Subsonic Filter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Hz Weight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 lbs Dimensions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .9.41″ W X 2.97″ D X 1.75″ H ACM-2.300 Power Output (RMS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2×100 Watts @ 4 Ohms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2×150 Watts @ 2 Ohms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1×300 Watts @ 4 Ohms Bridged Frequency Response . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Hz – 30 kHz Total Harmonic Distortion + N . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . < 0.01% S/N Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102 dBa, Ref 100 Watts @ 4 Ohms Power / Ground Wire Gauge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Between 10 and 4 AWG Fuse Rating . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 X 30 Amps Crossover . . . . . . . . . . 12dB/Octave Linkwitz-Riley, 80 Hz, 120 Hz, Bypass Speaker-Level Inputs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2x, 40V (400W) max Line-Level Inputs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2x, balanced RCA, 8V max Weight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 lbs Dimensions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .9.41″ W X 2.97″ D X 1.75″ H ACM-4.300 Power Output (RMS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4×50 Watts @ 4 Ohms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4×75 Watts @ 2 Ohms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2×150 Watts @ 4 Ohms Bridged Frequency Response . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Hz – 30 kHz Total Harmonic Distortion + N . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . < 0.01% S/N Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102 dBa, Ref 50 Watts @ 4 Ohms Power / Ground Wire Gauge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Between 10 and 4 AWG Fuse Rating . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 X 30 Amps Crossover . . . . . . . . . . 12dB/Octave Linkwitz-Riley, 80 Hz, 120 Hz, Bypass

Speaker-Level Inputs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2x, 40V (400W) max

See AudioControl Automotive Audio Solutions at CES 2018, Booth 5016 North Hall.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

