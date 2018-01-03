Metra Electronics to Introduce New TurboTactile Dashboard Kits at CES 2018

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.04.2018) – Metra Electronics is adding a new line of premium dashboard kits that feature factory style hard buttons, etched graphics, LCD knobs, and integrated electronics that retain most vehicle customization features. TurboTactile Kits will debut at CES 2018 for the Ford Explorer 2011 to 2015 models (99-5852CH), and for the Ford F-150 models from 2015 and up* (99-5849CH).

TurboTactile kits feature easy to use rotary knobs with LCD status displays for temperature and fan speed. Additional factory style hard buttons have laser-etched graphics to adjust the factory single-zone climate control systems. The buttons control features that are normally lost after removing the factory radio. Using Metra’s built-in patented interface technology, climate control, safety, and steering wheel control features are retained. The vehicle’s hazard button and passenger airbag indicator have also been integrated into the kit. Both of the new TurboTactile Kits are painted to match the factory finish, and also include installation parts for both Single-DIN and Double-DIN radio installations.

Colin Ehrhardt, Director of Research and Technical Services at Metra Electronics commented, “We know that consumers have different vehicle dashboard preferences based on style, functionality, and ease of use. While some drivers prefer the high-tech modern feel of a touchscreen kit. Others prefer hard buttons and knobs that are similar to the factory style buttons that they’ve have grown accustomed to using. We’ve listened to feedback from Installers and have blended the high-tech look and feel of our TurboTouch Kits, with the factory style of hard buttons and knobs that are easy to use.”

“The result is our new TurboTactile Kit. It’s sleek, modern, and best of all, still provides our trusted interface technology to retain most of the vehicle personalization features, without having to purchase a separate steering wheel control

interface,” Ehrhardt added.

TurboTactile Kits are proudly made in the USA, and anticipated to begin shipping by the summer of 2018. These new kits will join the popular Metra product line of TurboKits, Turbo2 Kits, and TurboTouch Kits.

See a live demonstration of the TurboTactile Kits on display at the Metra Electronics CES booth #5211 in the North Hall.

CES is held January 9 – 12, 2018 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Metra Electronics 2018 New Products Guide will be available to download at MetraOnline.com on January 9, 2018.

*Visit MetraOnline.com for up-to-date vehicle specific applications.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

