Logic Soundlab to Show Revamped Line at CES

INDUSTRY, CA (01.04.2018) – Logic Soundlab is geared and ready to debut a totally revamped product lineup at CES 2018. New Product being debuted at CES includes: QXP series amplifiers, ZXX and KXX Series Speakers, RXX High Power Handling Subwoofers, HXW MXW and EXW Series Subwoofers, and a full Pro Audio Lineup that Includes Midrange Drivers, Compression Tweeters, and Compression Horn Drivers.

“We spent the last year asking our customers what they need and expect out of Logic and we listened,” said Rick Andersen-VP Sales. “We have redesigned the Logic Lineup to be exactly what our customers need at excellent price points, ensuring an excellent value for all our customers.”

“At Logic, we pursue a simple but ambitious goal: The Fusion of Technology and Design at a Great Value. This year, it is no different, we are offering innovative new products that are on the cutting edge of design and performance. They look great and sound even better.”

Take a look at what Logic Soundlab has to offer. The company will have CES Specials at the show, so you can take Advantage and stock up on all of the new products. Logic will be showing at CES in the North Hall Booth #3702.

Visit logicsoundlab.com for more.

