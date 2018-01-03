CrimeStopper Launches New Parking Assist Models for 2018

TEMPE, AZ (01.04.2018) – CrimeStopper has launched new parking assist products for 2018. The five new models (PARK-PMCU, PARK-PLED1, PARK-PLED2, PARK-EMCU, PARK-LED) are scheduled to be available in January 2018.

“As CrimeStopper continues to grow and lead the marketplace with new and innovative safety and security products, we are proud to announce valuable additions to our parking assist line,” said Alvin Klement, national sales manager for CrimeStopper. “These new models not only maximize value and provide best-in- class performance, but provide an additional assortment of options in this category for dealers and expeditors in the business today.”

“CrimeStopper prides itself on solutions for installers by installers,” Klement concluded. “These additions to our parking assist line are yet even more market leading options for our dealers and customers.”

Visit www.crimestopper.com for more.

