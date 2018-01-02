Massive Audio Intros 2018 BOA Series Mega Subwoofers

LOS ANGELES, CA (01.03.2018) – The two New Massive Audio “BOA” subwoofers will compress your ears with no “Restrictions” designed for audio fanatics that keep listening for something better than the ordinary.

The BOA151N 15 Inch ‘SPL’ subwoofer uses a low mass 3” High Temperature BACCAR Dual 1 Ohm, 6 layered Copper & Aluminum Flat Wire Voice Coil that’s bonded to a Kevlar Fiber Enhanced Non-Press Cone. The custom computer designed low mass woven fiberglass dust cap reinforces the cone and helps prevent cone “flex” when pressured under maximum conditions.

The long throw EROM Foam surround is controlled by 12 high intensity NbFeB High Powered Neodymium Magnets that encircle the coil. The surround is heat bonded to the cone and frame and floats on precision laser cut mirror image triple poly cotton black spiders. This helps balance and control the linear excursion that’s needed to produce high acoustic output without losing cone control. The RMS power range is CTA 2006 compliant at 4,000w – 6,000 Watts with a staggering 8,000 peek power for momentary frequency bursts.

The BOA151 15 Inch ‘Low Frequency / Sound Quality’ Subwoofer uses a 4” Dual 1 Ohm, 4 Layer Round Wound CCAW voice coil with a Conex 6pc damper that’s bonded to a Kevlar Fiber Enhanced Non-Press Cone. A low resonance aluminum die cast basket holds all its components in place assuring no mechanical resonance interfere with playback.



To help control the precise magnet gap needed in the voice coil, to extend extreme linier power strokes, it utilizes four stacked 500oz Ferrite 250 x 140 x 20mm Y35 Magnets that are kept cool by a 240 x 32mm T-Yoke with a Black Anodized Finish. This helps maintain a safe voice coil operational temperature. The RMS power range is CTA 2006 compliant at 4,000w – 6,000 Watts.

For more info, email sales@massiveaudio.com or visit www.massiveaudio.com

