M.E.S.A. Announces FOCAL and K40 as New Vendor Partners

ARVADA, CO (01.03.2018) – The Mobile Electronics Specialists of America (M.E.S.A.) Board and Executive Director Ryan Gunter have announced the addition of FOCAL and K40 Electronics as a new M.E.S.A. Vendor Partners.

FOCAL has been added as a M.E.S.A. Vendor Partner to round out its Speaker Centric product category and in keeping with M.E.S.A. history of offering it’s Members quality and selection in each of their M.E.S.A. Vendor Partner product categories.

“We are excited to partner with FOCAL due to their focus on the independent 12Volt retailer” said Ryan Gunter, Executive Director of M.E.S.A. “Their product line and the control of it on the internet will make for a successful launch for M.E.S.A. and its Members in 2018”

“This agreement is significant because our objective is to grow through partnerships with the right retailers and organizations,” said Kimon Bellas, president of Orca. “M.E.S.A. has successfully represented and supported its retail network, and the evidence is in the persistent growth shown by the members overall. Our current dealer network will also benefit from heightened consumer interest through increased exposure. We are excited to work with M.E.S.A. an expanded premier group of entrepreneurs and a class organization.”

K40 Electronicshas been added as a M.E.S.A. Vendor Partner so Members can benefit from K40’s price-protected profitability, industry-leading product reliability, countless customization opportunities, comprehensive ticket free guarantee, and product diversity that provides a solution to meet customer’s budget.

“We are thrilled to establish a partnership with a long-term industry respected company like K40,” said Ryan Gunter, Executive Director of M.E.S.A. “Offering our Members a profit-protected brand that is launching an innovative, visual and touch on-screen radar detector experience should ensure a very successful 2018 for M.E.S.A. and it’s Members.”

“This partnership is a natural fit because K40 and M.E.S.A. share the same passionate focus for independent mobile electronics retailers and a dedicated mission of providing maximum opportunities for those retailers’ business success,” said Rachel Clark, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited at the opportunity this offers to these outstanding retailers, their customers, and K40.”

For more info, visit mespecialists.com, orcadesign.com, and k40.com.

