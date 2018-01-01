Retro Manufacturing Awards Crutchfield with Dealer of the Decade

HENDERSON, NV (01.02.2018) – Retro Manufacturing proudly awarded Crutchfield with the Dealer of the Decade award for 10 years of commitment and sales growth.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Crutchfield has been chosen as our Dealer of the Decade – a period spanning 2007 to 2017,” said Steve Harrington, President of Retro Manufacturing. “During this time, Retro Manufacturing has experienced tremendous growth from our humble beginnings until now. Crutchfield has been a very important part of this success.”

“We looked at many aspects when making our selection; including sales across categories, commitment to keeping current with our models and finally a knowledge of our products. I am extremely pleased with how Crutchfield has taken the time to learn about the classic car category.”

“It’s certainly an honor to receive such recognition and for the hard work our two companies have put into the products and solutions available to customers with classic vehicles. We truly value the partnership with RetroSound and hope to continue to work on growing the business with existing solutions as well as new opportunities for customers interested in getting great sound and usability in a classic vehicle” Stephen Davis, Buyer-Car Audio & Video, stated.

“This unique award is our way of recognizing the entire staff at Crutchfield for their hard work and exceptional sales effort. We wanted to do something extremely special – something that stands out from everyone else – so we had an acclaimed artist create a hand-drawn piece of art to show how much we appreciate Crutchfield’s commitment to business” Harrington concluded.

For more information, visit www.crutchfield.com and retromanufacturing.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

