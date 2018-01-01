New Pro Commercial Monitor, Jeep Mount and Aftermarket Accessories from iBeam at CES 2018

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.02.2018) – December 28, 2017 – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics has launched a wide range of aftermarket automotive safety solutions for 2018, with even more to debut at CES. In addition to unveiling new high-tech camera systems and commercial pro solutions, their new aftermarket safety accessories will help solve a gap in the market for affordable OEM-style solutions.



Pro Commercial 7” HD Monitor – Quad Camera Input (TE-4HCM- S)

This larger 7” color LCD touchscreen display is an ideal solution for RVs, commercial vans, trucks, and other big vehicles. It provides a high-definition, single view of up to four different camera feeds, with a remote control for toggling between camera views. The display resolution supports both full 1080p and standard definition camera feeds. A dash mount base is included and the monitor has 4 Pin DIN camera input connectors.

Rear Spare Tire Bracket with Flush Mount Backup Camera (TE-JPKT) for Jeep Wrangler 2007 and up*

This bracket solves the visibility challenge when adding an aftermarket backup camera to Jeep Wrangler 2007 and up* models with a rear spare tire. Designed to mount to the factory studs of the spare wheel, the adjustable bracket creates an inconspicuous solution for the camera to be placed at the optimal position for rearview visibility. This kit includes a ¼” CMOS Flush Mount Backup Camera by iBeam that provides a 110 degree viewing angle and 0.6 lux night vision. The camera is small, unobtrusive, and has high quality metal housing with water resistant construction, rated IP67. *See MetraOnline.com for up-to- date, vehicle-specific information.

Attach a rearview mirror to a roll bar in an off-road vehicle with this rugged mount. Designed for off-road applications with a durable powder coat finish. This universal accessory is compatible with most mirrors and includes a unique L bracket that provides a standard mirror base. Three different rings are included in the kit to work with 1.5”, 1.75” or 2” roll bar diameters. Mount to the roll bar and it’s ready to go.

Commercial Trailer Connector Cable (TE-CTR3)

This 9.8 foot (3 meter) coiled cable connector won’t hang or drag between the vehicle and trailer like flimsy or loose alternatives on the market. This coiled cable design allows for adjustment to different trailer tongue lengths, to eliminate slack in the line. Creates a durable and tight connection for 4 Pin DIN commercial cameras.

iBeam’s 10 meter or 20 meter extension cables for 4 pin DIN connections are designed for high-definition commercial cameras. They provide more reach when installing an aftermarket camera system on larger commercial vehicles and tractor trailers.

An extensive display of new safety products for 2018 from iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems will be at the Metra Electronics CES booth #5211 in the North Hall. CES is held January 9 – 12, 2018 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Learn more about iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at iBeamUSA.com.

