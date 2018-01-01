KICKER Releases Massive 11″ and 9″ Horn-Loaded Tower Systems

STILLWATER, OK (01.02.2018) – KICKER has developed and perfected two revolutionary marine tower products: the KMTC11 and KMTC9 Horn- Loaded Systems. These massive enclosure pairs, available in white or charcoal, will be unveiled during CES 2018 and available for purchase at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online by second-quarter 2018. KMTC Systems will also be available at www.kicker.com.

Designed to generate concert-level volume with exceptional clarity, these oversized 11- and 9-inch, horn-loaded drivers utilize a proprietary Tractrix compression-horn design with a titanium-dome tweeter. Listeners hear incredibly smooth sound up-close or at a distance, without the harsh “glare” commonly associated with an inferior design. Included in the speaker is a selectable 12dB crossover, which allows dialing in the tweeter attenuation by removing the rear plate. The embossed back plate can also be rotated to match the desired orientation.

The woofer features an aluminum basket and UV-treated polypropylene cone, which is co-molded to a Santoprene surround for added durability and sound quality. The result is a speaker that delivers concert levels of volume, without harshness or distortion. It is a highly durable speaker that is made to last for years in salt and fresh water.

The thick, ABS plastic enclosures utilize an integrated UV-resistant inhibitor that allows them to maintain original color over years of use on the lake or the ocean. In fact, every KMTC driver meets or exceeds ASTM industry standards for humidity* and UV exposure**.

Matching acoustic performance with an extraordinary level of convenience, KICKER engineered a revolutionary way to mount the KMTC. Made of 316L stainless-steel and ABS, the innovative clamp design fits a wide range of tube sizes, anything from 1-1/2 to 3-1/4 inches without additional inserts, and mounts vertically or horizontally with ease. The through-clamp wiring design and integrated speaker/LED connectors create a clean look without the need for binding posts.

The clamp’s locking cam/toggle system enables a 359˚ swiveling design for easy rotation of the speaker without tools – an industry first. The clamp also houses all midrange, horn and LED wires in a single, convenient location. This specialized mating socket is used to join the wires to the speaker, and also allows for easy installation, removal and re-attachment of the speaker with a single Allen wrench at the end of the cruise, without removing a single wire from the speaker. The included mounting hardware for the speaker is also forged from rustproof, 316L stainless steel.

The KMTC also comes with matching LED grilles. Seven vibrant LED colors let the listener match the speaker lighting to a boat’s theme, or upgrade to 20 colors and 19 lighting modes with the optional KMLC LED remote controller (sold separately).

*ASTM B117 200 hr. Salt Fog Test

**ASTM G154 400 hr. Accelerated UV Test

