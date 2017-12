Happy New Year’s 2018 to all across the 12volt industry in the U.S. and around the world!

With 2017 in the rear-view mirror, we can all look forward a New Year. CES 2018, and a full slate of distributor shows in the first quarter, will definitely get the New Year of 2018 off to a fast start.

From the 12volt Central Studios we wish all a very successful 2018.

