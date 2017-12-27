KICKER Introduces KMA-Series Marine Amplifiers

STILLWATER, USA (12/28/2017) – KICKER ® has developed the KMA-Series of marine amplifiers, made to be as versatile as they are affordable. These four new amplifiers will be unveiled during CES 2018 and will be available at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online by early first-quarter 2018. KMA-Series Amps will also be available for purchase at www.kicker.com.

Every KMA-Series Amp (KMA150.2 stereo; KMA300.4 4-channel; KMA450.6 6-channel; KMA600.1 mono) comes with marine-grade speaker terminals, stainless-steel hardware, conformal-coated circuit boards and ABYC/NMMA/NMEA-compliant power connections. The amplifiers are also equipped with the KickEQ™ variable, 12dB bass boost, as well as a 12dB crossover.

Specifically with boat owners in mind, KICKER created the KMA450.6 6-Channel Amp to power up to three independent full-range boat zones simultaneously. This six-channel, 450-watt amp provides an easy way to get the perfect volume levels on the deck, in the water, or inside the cabin at the same time. Boaters can control the volume of one zone with the receiver, and then the second zone can be dictated with the included remote level controller, which can be mounted on (or under) nearly any flat surface.

Additionally, the KMA600.1 Mono Amplifier comes with a remote level controller for increasing volume from anywhere on the boat. The subwoofer amp also includes a 24dB subsonic filter ensuring efficient subwoofer performance by actively filtering out damaging ultra-low frequencies during playback.

KICKER Performance Audio products, a division of Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc. ® , are available for the mobile and home audio aftermarket at authorized retailers worldwide, and also as Original Equipment for automobile manufacturers. Consumers seeking more information on KICKER or Livin’ Loud ® may call the Consumer Information Line at 1-800- 256-5425 or visit the brand website at www.kicker.com. Follow KICKER socially at Facebook.com/kickeraudio, Twitter.com/kickeraudio, Instagram.com/kickeraudio, or Pinterest.com/kickeraudio.

KICKER KMA-Series Marine Amplifiers Specifications

Mono/Stereo/Multi-Channel Models (at 14.4V) KMA600.1 KMA450.6 KMA150.2 KMA300.4

Power (watts/ch) 2 Ohm Stereo: – 75 x 6 75 x 2 75 x 4

Power (watts/ch) 4 Ohm Stereo: – 40 x 6 40 x 2 40 x 4

Power (watts/ch) 4 Ohm Mono Bridged: – 150 x 3 150 x 1 150 x 2

Power (watts/ch) 2 Ohm Mono Sub Ch: 600 x 1 – – –

Power (watts/ch) 4 Ohm Mono Sub Ch: 300 x 1 – – –

Frequency Response (Hz): 25-200 10-20k 10-20k 10-20k

Remote Level Controller Included: yes yes – –

Dimensions (in, cm):

(all models 2-5/16”H x 7-1/8”W x …”L, 8-1/16, 13-15/16, 8-1/16, 12-7/16,

5.9cmH x 18cmW x …cmL): 20.5 35.3 20.4 31.5

Common to all Models

Input Sensitivity: High Level 250mV-10V, Low Level 125mV-5V

Signal to Noise Ratio: >95dB, a-weighted, re: rated power

Active Crossover (KMA.2/KMA.4): 12dB/octave, variable 50-200Hz, HP, LP or all pass

Active Crossover (KMA.6): (Amp 1 and 2) 12dB/octave, 0-200Hz, HP only; (Amp 3) 12dB/octave, variable 25-200Hz, HP, LP or all pass

Active Crossover (KMA.1): 12dB/octave, variable 50-200Hz, LP only

Subsonic Filter (KMA.1/KMA.6 amp 3 only): 24dB/octave HP fixed at 25Hz

KickEQ+™ Bass Boost (all models/KMA.6 amp 3 only): variable to+12dB, centered at 40Hz

