iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems to Introduce a Foot Control Automatic Trunk Opener at 2018 CES

Holly Hill, FL – December 28, 2017 – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems ® by Metra Electronics ® will debut a new Foot Control Automatic Trunk Opener at CES 2018. The TE-ATO is a universal, aftermarket solution that works with any vehicle equipped with a power liftgate. Once the two sensors are installed, the trunk can be opened hands free by a simple kick action near the vehicle. This versatile trunk opener is integrated for positive trigger systems (common on GM vehicles), negative trigger systems (common on Ford and imports), or it can be connected directly to the trunk switch. “The 2-sensor detection design allows the trunk to open with a little kick near the rear bumper,” says Jon Osborne, product director for iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at Metra Electronics. “This added convenience will make daily tasks much easier for loading up the trunk – especially when your hands are full,” Osborne added. It is recommended for vehicles also equipped with proximity key unlock for a fully hands free experience.

This product is currently in stock and shipping. See the TE-ATO, along with more than 50 new safety products for 2018, on display at the Metra Electronics CES booth #5211 in the North Hall. CES is held January 9 – 12, 2018 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Learn more about iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at iBeamUSA.com.

