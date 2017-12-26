New Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio Solutions Available For 2018 Honda and 2018 Ford (Sync 3) Vehicles

December 27, 2017 – VAIS Technology has released two new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically

designed for 2018 Honda Accord Sport and 2018 Ford F150 Sync 3 models. This solution allows owners of Honda Accord Sport and Ford F150 vehicles, 4.2” LCD screen to add SiriusXM® satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM® tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

The new GSR-027 integration kit provides coverage for the 2018 Honda Accord Sport. The new GSR-042 provides coverage for the 2018 Ford F150, w/ 4.2” LCD screen (Sync 3 infotainment systems). Both models can be flashed using the GSR-U01 Universal integrated solution.

These adapters connect directly to the original Honda and Ford factory stereos and allow the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS integrated adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the standard factory radio controls.

“We design our satellite radio adapters to seamlessly operate just like factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explains. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can control their satellite radio just like they would regular FM radio – the same knobs and buttons, the same steering wheel controls, etc. That’s what really separates VAIS products from the rest of the industry.”

To learn more about the new GSR-027, GSR-042 and GSR-U01 from VAIS Technology, visit

