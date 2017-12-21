SiriusXM Presents Live Concert Lineup on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY (12.22.2017) – SiriusXM will broadcast exclusive DJ sets, concerts and special performances live on New Year’s Eve.

SiriusXM’s New Year’s Eve Live Concert Lineup Includes:

Phish at Madison Square Garden – airing on SiriusXM’s Jam On

Kygo at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami– airing live on SiriusXM’s Chill

Countdown NYE featuring Diplo at NOS Events Center – airing live on SiriusXM’s Electric Area

Willie Nelson at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse

Jimmy Buffett at the Bridgestone Arena – airing live on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville

My Morning Jacket at 1st Bank Center – airing live on SiriusXM’s Jam On

Southside Johnny at the Count Basie Theatre—airing live on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

Jane’s Addiction at Belly Up Aspen – airing live on SiriusXM’s Lithium

Kaskade at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – airing live on SiriusXM’s BPM

The Revivalists at Orpheum Theater – airing on SiriusXM’s Jam On

Third Eye Blind at Observatory – airing live on SiriusXM’s PopRocks

Widespread Panic at Fox Theater – airing on SiriusXM’s Jam On

Peter Asher at The Musical Instrument Museum – airing on SiriusXM’s 60’s on 6

SiriusXM will also launch New Year’s Nation, a limited-run party music channel. New Year’s Nation is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform. New Year’s Nation, which will be available on channel 4 and via the SiriusXM app for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com, will launch Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 pm ET and air through Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

Additionally, SiriusXM will air year end countdown specials featuring the biggest songs of 2017 across various music channels including Hits 1, The Pulse, Alt Nation, XMU, The Highway, Octane, The Spectrum, Jam On, The Heat, Hip Hop Nation, Heart & Soul, Caliente, Watercolors and B.B. King’s Bluesville.

Starting Tuesday January 2, SiriusXM’s Spotlight channel (ch. 4) will be highlighting different genres each week during the month of January including Pop, Country, Hip-Hop and Rock. The channel will feature exclusive in-studio sessions, concerts and interviews with Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Lorde, The Killers, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Migos, Macklemore and more.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM’s 200+ channels at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more. Go to SiriusXM www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

