CES 2018 Draws a Diverse Array of Industry Visionaries and Leaders

– Top global CMO’s, network executives, senior U.S. government officials, television stars and former professional athletes will share their expertise, experience and insights as part of the dynamic and diverse CES 2018 conference program. Featuring more than 800 speakers across 200 sessions, the CES Conference Program highlights key trends, emerging innovation and breakthrough ideas from top influencers throughout the full expanse of consumer technology. CES® 2018, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), runs January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.

“The excitement and value proposition of CES extends beyond the show floor and keynote stage,” said Karen Chupka, CTA senior vice president CES and corporate business strategy. “Our conference sessions feature a diverse array of provocative thought leaders representing all aspects of consumer technology. These are the global key influencers and innovators who are shaping the tech-centric, highly-connected world ahead.”

C Space is one of the most visible programs at CES, designed for content creators, brand marketers, advertising agencies, creative communicators and digital publishers. An executive lineup at C Space will focus on Content and Entertainment and Marketing and Advertising:

Tim Armstrong, CEO, Oath, Verizon

Jordan Bitterman, Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Watson Advertising, IBM

Charlie Collier, President, AMC Networks

Baron Davis, CES Ambassador: NBA All-Star and Producer, Issa Rae’s Feud

Tara DeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, BBDO New York

Anda Gansca, CEO and Cofounder, Knotch

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

Diana O’Brien, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard

Norman Reedus, Star, The Walking Dead

Maggie Suniewick, President, NBC Universal Digital Enterprises

Smart city technology will be at CES for the first time in a major way as global cities look for sustainable ways to prosper through tech with these high-level influencers leading the charge:

Amanda Daflos, Director, Los Angeles Innovation Team

Rajil Kapoor, Chief Strategy Officer, Lyft

Sokwoo Rhee, Associate Director of Cyber-Physical Systems Innovation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce

Advancements in digital health are improving outcomes and saving lives. The brightest minds in this space are at CES talking about technology’s influence:

Dr. Bettina Experton, CEO, Humetrix

Ranndy Kellogg, President & CEO, Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Rebecca Madsen, Chief Consumer Officer, United Healthcare

Dr. Mehmet Oz, MD, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University

Sandi Peterson, Executive Vice President, Group Worldwide Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

The CES Sports Zone will showcase advancements in sports tech from performance enhancement products to smart venues. Players, leagues and the tech behind it all are at CES:

Lisa Borders, President, WNBA

David Hagan, CEO, Boingo Wireless

Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO, World Surf League

Michelle McKenna-Doyle, CIO, NFL

Steve Nash, Two-time NBA MVP

Chris Overholt, CEO, Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee

Shelley Pisarra, SVP of Research & Insights, Wasserman

Angela Ruggiero, CEO, Sports Innovation Lab and former U.S. Olympic hockey player

Jared Smith, President, Ticketmaster North America

CES highlights the products that are at the center of today’s policy debates. To date, 118 government officials are expected at CES to hear from leaders in government and policy:

Administrator David J Redl, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Chairman Ajit Pai, FCC

Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, FTC

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, FCC

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, FCC

Commissioner Brendan Carr, FCC

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC

Commissioner Terrell McSweeny, FTC

CES is its own auto show with nearly 300,000 NSF of exhibit space dedicated to vehicle technologyand more than 10 OEMs. Top speakers are on hand to discuss what’s next:

Andrew Poliak, VP Product Planning and Business Development, Panasonic

Anita Sengupta, SVP, Systems Engineering, Hyperloop

Nick Sugimoto, CEO, Honda Innovations

Augmented and virtual realities (AR/VR) are impacting far-reaching industries: healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and business. Hear what’s next at CES:

Jennifer Chavarria, Head of Studio, Kite and Lightning

Steven Kan, Head of Global AR/VR Strategy, Google

Ariella Lehrer, Ph.D., President, HitPoint Studios

Susan Panico, SVP Strategic Solutions, Pandora

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a key ingredient technology over the next decade. Roboticstechnology is disrupting markets and becoming more capable. Leaders in these fields are at CES:

Bridget Karlin, Chief Technology Officer and VP, IBM Global Technology Services

Rajat Mishra, VP, Worldwide Services Strategy & Innovation, Cisco

Deepu Talla, VP and GM, Autonomous Machines, NVIDIA

Consumer demand for Smart Home technology is on the rise and is expected to reach $4.25 billion in U.S. revenue in 2018, up 28 percent. Those leading the charge are at CES:

Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing Officer, NPR

Jeff Hamel, Head of Energy Partnerships, Nest Labs

Laurie Jennings, Director, Good Housekeeping Institute

Thomas Rockmann, Vice President Smart Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG

CES brings more than 170,000 industry influencers together from 150 countries for one week to advance tech through new products, innovative ideas and thought leadership. Diversity is a core part of innovation and CES features speakers of all backgrounds. CES 2018 will host Disrupting Diversity: The Inclusion Imperative a panel set to highlight the latest workplace research on gender and inclusion. Speakers include:

Patrick Esser, President, Cox Communications

Sandy Howe, SVP & GM, Consumer Products Group, ARRIS

Lynn McMahon, Managing Director, Accenture

Vibha Rustagi, CEO, itaas, a Cognizant Company

In addition, Turner Sports will present The Impact of Diversity: Reshaping the Future conference session focused on moving the needle on diversity in tech and sports including behavioral change, transparency, accountability, recruitment and growth.

