The Best 12 Volt Sales Reps in the Country Converged in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (12.21.2017) – The best 12 volt reps in the country converged in Memphis Tennessee for Memphis Audio’s annual National Sales Meeting last week. The event was hosted at the Westin hotel on world famous Beale Street in the heart of downtown Memphis. Reps were treated to two full days of celebration and meetings which included the introduction of Memphis Audios 2018 line which will be officially unveiled at CES2018 in Las Vegas. The event was packed with celebration and recognition for the industry’s top sales reps.

The reps were introduced to some new faces from the home office of Memphis including Memphis Audio’s new head of engineering and product development Brad Diedrich and industry veteran and new Western Regional sales manager Kerry Sedivec. “I’ve been in this business for a long time, the reason I came to Memphis was to be part of the best sales force in the country. Spending time with this amazing group of people made it clear that I made the right choice in coming to Memphis, these guys truly are special and I’m excited to help them and our dealers excel in 2018,” said Kerry.

The two day event was packed with fun and included live music, karaoke, a magic Christmas elf and even a bounce house to bring some light hearted fun to the event. “It was amazing getting to spend two full days socializing with our world-class team. Memphis has been through a lot of positive changes and has grown considerably over the past few years, it was great to take a few days to celebrate the guys who make it all possible, plus nothing beats watching a couple of veteran 12 volt guys blow off a little steam in a bounce house!” said Nick LoMonaco VP of Memphis Audio.

After a successful event, Memphis sales representatives left the event armed with all new product offerings and tools to make 2018 an amazing year and will be visiting dealers across the country showing you exactly why Memphis reps are the best in the business.

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

