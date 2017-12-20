AIS Introduces New Ford Camera Solutions

MARIETTA, GA (12.21.2017) – Automotive Integration Solutions (AIS) is pleased to announce the addition of the new UDL-series Ford cameras.

When installing a rear camera interface to many of the factory screens, the Universal Dynamic Lines (moving gridlines) are reproduced through the data information provided by the vehicle. Unfortunately, with most rear camera interfaces for the FORD cars and trucks, Dynamic Lines are not available. AIS has the solution with two new cameras in their UDL camera series. The 15F150TGDL, a tailgate camera which fits 2015 and up Ford F-150 and the FDLOGOUDL, the Ford logo camera which fits 2004–2014 Ford F-150 and 2008-2016 F-250/F- 350.

Whether you are adding a back-up cameras to an aftermarket or factory screen in Ford trucks, these new AIS cameras will give customers the desired factory look and the factory features.

AIS is the only solution for the 12-Volt specialty retailer who cares about profit. AIS products are not sold through online internet channels, creating fantastic profit potential for their network of loyal nationwide dealers. AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers.

For more info, visit www.automotiveintsolutions.com or call 844-283-6372.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

