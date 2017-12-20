AAMP Global to Showcase the Latest PAC Products at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

CLEARWATER, FL (12.21.2017) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, will exhibit their latest products at the upcoming CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 9-12. PAC informs that their AmpPRO product line will be featured at CES 2018. This factory sound system upgrade solution has allowed many PAC customers to dramatically improve the sound in vehicles while retaining the factory radio fit, finish, and features. Ford, Toyota, GM MOST, and Chrysler AmpPRO solutions will be displayed in the AAMP Global booth, number 5220.
PAC has chosen to display their two Toyota solutions for the first time at CES. One of these products is expected to be launched by the end of the year and the other will be introduced in the first quarter of 2018. An AmpPRO GM MOST solution, another product expected to be launched in 2018, will also be showcased at CES 2018. AmpPRO Ford solutions cover a broad range of vehicles for Ford with Sony and Lincoln with THX. At the CES, PAC plans to introduce a speaker connection harness for these vehicles to simplify the installation process. Amongst the existing products, PAC will also exhibit their existing Chrysler solutions.
Some other PAC solutions to be seen at CES 2018 include:
- Safety integration solutions, which enable an installer to add safety cameras for collision avoidance
- RadioPRO Advance – PAC’s next generation of radio replacement solutions that saves even more time with more features
- New high-quality dash kit solutions
“We will be introducing 5 new dash panels at CES. A large double DIN panel for 1999-2002 GM trucks and SUV’s that has a factory like texture. Also 4 double DIN panels for the 2005-2007 Chrysler 300 and Dodge 2006-07 Charger/2005-07 Magnum available in Black and Silver, they are the only panels available on the market that trim out the radio and do not use a dash kit,” stated Sam Hunt, the Product Manager of Integration Products.
In addition to PAC, AAMP Global will also exhibit their Autoleads, EchoMaster, iSimple, Phoenix Gold, and Stinger brands at CES 2018 in booth number 5220.
