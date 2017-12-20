AAMP Global to Showcase the Latest PAC Products at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

– PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, will exhibit their latest products at the upcoming CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 9-12. PAC informs that their AmpPRO product line will be featured at CES 2018. This factory sound system upgrade solution has allowed many PAC customers to dramatically improve the sound in vehicles while retaining the factory radio fit, finish, and features. Ford, Toyota, GM MOST, and Chrysler AmpPRO solutions will be displayed in the AAMP Global booth, number 5220.

Some other PAC solutions to be seen at CES 2018 include:

Safety integration solutions, which enable an installer to add safety cameras for collision avoidance

RadioPRO Advance – PAC’s next generation of radio replacement solutions that saves even more time with more features

New high-quality dash kit solutions

In addition to PAC, AAMP Global will also exhibit their Autoleads, EchoMaster, iSimple, Phoenix Gold, and Stinger brands at CES 2018 in booth number 5220.

Visit pac-audio.com and aampglobal.com for more.

