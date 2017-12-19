iBeam to Debut Pro Commercial DVRs at 2018 CES

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.20.2017) – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics is expanding their Pro Commercial line with two new DVRs, launching at 2018 CES. Fleet owners can record and store potentially vital video footage related to traffic collisions or other incidents, from up to four channels simultaneously. iBeam’s TE-CDVR-4 and TE-CDVR-G DVRs are designed for commercial use, with the microSD card concealed behind a key-locked security door to prevent tampering with video evidence. The DVRs support up to a 256GB microSD card and video files can also be backed up via USB, offering a secure solution for fleet owners.

The TE-CDVR-G has a built-in GPS feature, which provides a location stamp on the video feed to ensure a comprehensive account of the vehicle whereabouts. It works with camera resolutions up to 720p. Both DVRs include 4 Pin DIN inputs for four camera feeds and video output for setup and video playback. iBeam’s 16GB MicroSD card, the TE-16SD, is sold separately.

Visit iBeamUSA.com and metraonline.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

