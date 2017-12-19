DriveAssist Does the Heavy Lifting

HOUSTON, TX (12.20.2017) – DriveAssist Technologies will begin to ship its initial Power Liftgate solutions to select Retailers and Expeditors in the US and Canada. Initial applications available include various Toyota models and the Tesla Model S.

DriveAssist presents the latest in vehicle convenience options, Lift – EZTM. Lift – EZTM adds the convenience of a power assisted Liftgate system seamlessly and without altering the vehicle,” stated Bob Goodman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DriveAssist. Typically, this feature has only been available in the highest trim levels or in the most expensive vehicles, DriveAssist will offer a wide selection of Lift – EZTM systems for many popular vehicles. Our system integrates with the vehicles keyless entry system and may be operated multiple ways. Lift-EzTM kits also feature adjustable height settings plus built in protection when opening or closing. Installation is “plug & play” and each vehicle specific kit includes all required hardware. Exclusive to Lift-EZ is our Soft Close latch featureTM that insures a proper seal when closing.

Operation can be accomplished using the factory key fob, cargo area or cabin mounted switch. Additionally, an option for hands free operation using foot swipe gesture is available. To insure safe operation “Smart Close” prevents opening or closing when persons or obstacles are present. To accommodate our resale partners we will offer an aggressive Freight Policy including deeply discounted expedited shipping and all DriveAssist Products include a Lifetime Warranty.

Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance is the fastest growing category in the Automotive Aftermarket industry. DriveAssist’s parent company Cybcar America brings 10 plus years of history supplying leading edge products that seamlessly integrate into the vehicles design. markets and we have began discussions with high profile 12 volt specialists and expeditors in the United States and Canada,” stated Goodman.

Lift-EZ Systems are available now and have an MSRP of $1099.95.

Visit driveassist.us for more.

