SiriusXM to Launch Exclusive New Sports Channels for Pac-12 and ACC

– The Pac-12 Conference and SiriusXM have announced a multiyear agreement to create the “SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio” channel, the first dedicated and exclusive radio channel for the Conference in its history. The channel will serve as the most in-depth audio platform covering the Conference, providing 24-7 programming for fans across the country that delivers Pac-12-focused news, an extensive schedule of live Pac-12 games, and exclusive original talk programming including live call-in shows. The new agreement will help continue to fulfill the Pac-12’s mission to bring Pac-12 sports to fans across the country across all available media platforms.

In related news, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and SiriusXM will launch SiriusXM ACC Radio, a new and exclusive audio channel dedicated to the ACC. The 24/7 channel will deliver fans and alumni across the country in-depth and comprehensive access to ACC-focused sports talk and news, plus an extensive schedule of live ACC events.

“SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio” is set to launch early next year and will be available exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers via the SiriusXM app, on connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku and more, and on select SiriusXM satellite radios on channel 373. The channel will include live play-by-play broadcasts of conference events, available on both the SiriusXM app and satellite radios, from many men’s and women’s sports including football, basketball, baseball, softball and more.

“We are excited to partner with one of the very best in sports radio in SiriusXM, which will support our mission to serve our fans across the country on all media platforms on which they follow Pac-12 sports with the highest quality and most comprehensive content,” said Larry Scott, Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference. “Following on the heels of recent new and renewed partnerships for the Pac-12 Networks with both linear and over-the-top distributors, we remain committed to expanding the exposure and footprint of the Pac-12 member universities and student-athletes.”

In addition to live coverage of Pac-12 games, the channel will also offer a daily lineup that will include exclusive programming, plus coaches shows, access to press conferences, classic Pac-12 game broadcasts, coverage of Pac-12 Media Days, and curated, Pac-12-specific highlights.

“SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio is an exciting addition to the SiriusXM lineup. It makes our robust college sports programming even better and is a significant west coast based addition as we continue to deliver our listeners the best content from across the country,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We are pleased to work closely with the Pac-12 to deliver a new level of coverage that matches the passion of Pac-12 fans and gives them access to their favorite teams, and the news and analysis they want, wherever they go.”

SiriusXM ACC Radio will launch early in 2018 and be available exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers via select SiriusXM satellite radios (channel 371) as well as on all connected devices on which the SiriusXM app can be found. SiriusXM ACC Radio will feature live play-by-play broadcasts from many ACC sports including football, basketball, baseball and more.

The channel will also offer a daily programming lineup that will include exclusive shows, simulcasts of ACC programming, coaches shows, press conferences, classic game re-broadcasts, coverage of the conference’s football and basketball media days, as well as curated, league-specific audio highlights.

“We are very excited to team up with the ACC and add SiriusXM ACC Radio to our unmatched lineup of college sports programming,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “The ACC is a proud conference with passionate and dedicated fans nationwide, and we’re looking forward to giving those fans a channel that delivers exceptional coverage and enables them to stay connected with their favorite teams wherever they go.”

“We’re extremely pleased to launch SiriusXM ACC Radio, which will provide another terrific option for fans to access ACC content,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We’re proud to partner with SiriusXM and look forward to the launch of the SiriusXM ACC Radio in the coming months.”

Visit www.siriusxm.com for more.

