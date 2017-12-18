Heavy Duty HD Cameras from iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems will Debut at 2018 CES

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.19.2017) – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics is showcasing two new heavy-duty, high-definition cameras at CES 2018. These cameras will be part of iBeam’s Pro Commercial solutions, designed for fleet owners who are looking for top-of-the-line vehicle safety systems. The TE-HPC-M1 and TE-HPC-M2 provide full 1080p resolution and capture audio from a built-in microphone. Both models feature a 11/32” Sony CMOS camera with a 130 degree viewing angle.

Specifications between the models are the same, with the exception that the TE-HPC-M2 has stainless steel housing and six infrared LEDs, while the TE-HPC-M1 comes in black housing, features four infrared LEDs and is slightly larger in size. Both camera models boast super heavy-duty metal housing that can withstand all weather conditions, with an IP rating of 69K. The HD cameras provide drivers with visibility in dark or foggy conditions thanks to the 0 lux IR LED night vision. Designed for large commercial vehicles, these Pro Commercial cameras are functional with up to 100 feet of extension cable and have a 4 Pin DIN connector.

“As the demand for commercial aftermarket safety installations continues to grow, iBeam is excited to expand our Pro Commercial Series solutions,” says Jon Osborne, product director for iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at Metra Electronics. See both of these new cameras, along with more than 50 new safety products for 2018, on display at the Metra Electronics CES booth #5211 in the North Hall. CES is held January 9 – 12, 2018 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Learn more about iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at iBeamUSA.com.

Visit ibeamusa.com and metraonline.com for more.

