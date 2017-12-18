Cadence to Unveil a Spectacular New Booth at CES 2018

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (12.19.2017) – The North Hall at CES will see a spectacular new Cadence on the show floor.Enrique Avalos, Sales and Marketing Manager, commented “We made great strides in 2017 with the Cadence brand with new dealers and distributors coming on board. We plan for 2018 to be even better as we unveil a strong lineup of new products in a spectacular new booth.” In addition to Cadence products, the latest from the Logic and OnCore brands will be on display in the North Hall booth 3702.
From the Cadence sales side John Velez stated “We are working on some strong CES Show Specials plus a few surprises to excite everyone.”
To set an appointment at CES 2018 please call 626-465-3383 or email enrique@cadenceacoustics.com or john@cadenceacousics.com
