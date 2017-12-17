The dB Drag Racing Association Gives Back with 11th Annual Toys for Tots Competition Series

AUSTIN, TX (12.18.2017) – The dB Drag Racing Association, in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program, was pleased to participate in the 11th Annual dB Drag Racing Association Toys for Tots competition series. Twelve dB Drag Racing events hosting Toys for Tots were on the 2017 schedule with 1 in Italy and 1 in Germany.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys to be distributed as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

According to Wayne Harris, President of the dBDRA. “Our goal is to provide dB Drag Racing competitors and retailers the opportunity to get involved with their local communities by providing shiny new toys to children who otherwise might have gone without. Toys for Tots is a great program, and we are happy to participate with thousands of toy donations over the last decade.”

While the Toys for Tots program is a US based program, many of the international dBDRA affiliates offer similar toy drives in their respective countries as well.

“We are really excited that the Toys for Tots events have had an influence in other countries. The event in Italy on December 9th donated all toys to a local orphanage. The event in Germany on December 16th went to an organization that provided the toys to children who had lost their parents” Harris concluded.

Visit dbdragracing.com and toysfortots.org for more.

