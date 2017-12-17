Brandmotion Shipping New Acura Blind Spot System

SOUTHFIELD, MI (12.18.2017) – You can now offer your customers a Radar Blind Spot Solution for their Acura vehicle for half the cost. Why would they buy a pricey vehicle package upgrade when they could get OEM quality radar blind spot detection from Brandmotion? Every driver deserves complete confidence when changing lanes and Brandmotion’s Radar Blind Spot system is the only aftermarket system with rear cross-traffic detection while in reverse.

The Brandmotion Universal Radar Blind Spot Brackets are engineered to seamlessly mount to any vehicle. While other aftermarket devices use adhesive to attach to a plastic bumper, Brandmotion’s system bolts to the vehicle’s body for added stability with a factory fit and finish.

*Source: J.D. Power 2015 U.S. Tech Choice Study

Watch the video above to learn more about Brandmotion’s Radar Blind Spot Detection System.

Brandmotion’s OEM Radar Blind Spot System accurately detects unseen vehicles in a driver’s blind spots and alerts them with a visual warning via an LED indicator light mounted at the bottom of the windshield pillar. An audible alert is triggered if the driver turns on their turn signal and a vehicle is detected in a blind spot.

When the vehicle is in reverse, the system ignores the usual 15 mph trigger and changes the radar pattern to look for oncoming traffic directly on each side of the vehicle.

To visit the RDBS-1400 product page, click here. See brandmotion.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

