VAIS Technology Intros Additional SiriusXM Tech and Appoints OW Donald as Distributor Partner

Posted on December 14, 2017 by

ENGLEWOOD, CO (12.15.2017) – VAIS Technology has announced additional 2018 SiriusXM solutions and OW Donald Co, Fort Smith AR as
a new distributor partner for VAIS Technology.

OW Donald's Mike Hood, pictured in his Krum TX office, is already set to go with the VAIS line.

VAIS Technology VP of Sales, Dennis Hopper states “VAIS Technology is expanding its distribution and is happy to have OW Donald Co on board. They’re expertise with sales, service, and support for dealers is top notch.”

Click image to enlarge

In addition, more 2018 vehicles have been certified and shipping. The 2018 Mazda CX3, CX5, CX9, Mazda 3 and 2018 Nissan Altima solutions allow the addition of a SXV300 satellite tuner that works seamlessly with the radio, without unsightly cables and wires on the dash. It also uses all the factory functions of the steering wheel and LCD screens in any of those vehicles.

vaistech.com

VAIS Technology has applications for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, GM, Honda, Lexus, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Scion, Subaru and Toyota vehicles that don’t come from the factory with satellite radio tuners. Dealers can review the VAIS Technology products at www.vaistech.com

Any dealers requiring the latest product brochures, pricing, etc can contact VAIS Technology at sales@vaistech.com

