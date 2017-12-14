VAIS Technology Intros Additional SiriusXM Tech and Appoints OW Donald as Distributor Partner

ENGLEWOOD, CO (12.15.2017) – VAIS Technology has announced additional 2018 SiriusXM solutions and OW Donald Co, Fort Smith AR as
a new distributor partner for VAIS Technology.
VAIS Technology VP of Sales, Dennis Hopper states “VAIS Technology is expanding its distribution and is happy to have OW Donald Co on board. They’re expertise with sales, service, and support for dealers is top notch.”
OW Donald’s Mike Hood, pictured in his Krum TX office, is already set to go with the VAIS line.
In addition, more 2018 vehicles have been certified and shipping. The 2018 Mazda CX3, CX5, CX9, Mazda 3 and 2018 Nissan Altima solutions allow the addition of a SXV300 satellite tuner that works seamlessly with the radio, without unsightly cables and wires on the dash. It also uses all the factory functions of the steering wheel and LCD screens in any of those vehicles.
VAIS Technology has applications for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, GM, Honda, Lexus, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Scion, Subaru and Toyota vehicles that don’t come from the factory with satellite radio tuners. Dealers can review the VAIS Technology products at www.vaistech.com
Any dealers requiring the latest product brochures, pricing, etc can contact VAIS Technology at sales@vaistech.com
