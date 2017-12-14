Kenwood in the Field Dealer Training

CHARLESTON, SC (12.15.2017) – Kenwood’s Wednesday, December 6th, training event at Custom Car Stereo centered on an in-depth presentation of the company’s feature-laden lineup.

“The evening meeting with the team at Custom Car Stereo was exceptional. Whenever I am able to meet with a small group, in that kind of setting, everyone gets involved. They ask specific questions and get immediate answers. The sales staff can then convey the benefits of the Kenwood brand to consumers on the sales floor” Seth Halstead, Kenwood Eastern Regional Training Manager, related to 12voltnews.com.

Steve Cramer, Custom Car Stereo owner, stated “We applaud Kenwood’s commitment, and investment, to work with retailers to make sure our sales staffs are prepared on the showroom floor. It’s definitely expensive for a top trainer like Seth, and Greg Wallace from AVR’s rep side, to travel to Charleston to work with our staff. It was definitely an A+ evening that covered Kenwood’s product lineup and gave our staff a lot of valuable knowledge.”

Greg Wallace, AVR Sales Manager, offered “Preparing store salespeople about the many advantages offered with the Kenwood line is very important. In-store meetings, like the December 6th meeting at Custom Car Stereo, are the perfect setting. Seth really connected with staff and they are set for a strong Kenwood Holiday selling season.”

Concluding, Cramer added “Brick and mortar can win the battle over online click and order with an inviting professional in-store presentation and well prepared sales staff. In fact our business is up 15% this year.”

Custom Car Stereo is celebrating 40 years in business and has been an active MESA member for the last 5 years.

Visit kenwood.com for more.

