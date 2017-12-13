Tint World Opens New Location in Massapequa Park, New York

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY (12.14.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new location in Massapequa Park, New York and will be hosting its grand opening event this Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owned and operated by Santiago Rojas, an experienced master auto technician, the store will offer a variety of auto customization services to the community including window film, mobile electronic and stereo upgrades, and even marine styling. Rojas has been in the automotive upgrade and customization business since his teens, and he brings a hands-on management and ownership style to the franchise. He has held various roles from master technician to owning his own auto shop in Miami, Florida.

“Santiago is a great example of the kind of franchise owner we look for,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “He’s been in the auto customization business for a long time, and we welcome his leadership and management experience as well as his expertise in direct, hands-on technical work. He loves to do his customers’ installs and work alongside his employees. We know that he will be a benefit to our brand.”

While working as a commercial jet pilot, Rojas and his wife, an NYPD officer, were looking to take the next step in their lives by becoming business owners. While Rojas had heard of Tint World, they realized the opportunity to open their own Tint World franchise after seeing a Facebook post detailing the opportunities. They decided it was time to diversify and purchase a store, and given Rojas’ experience, the company was a perfect fit.

“I used to live in Miami, and Tint World is just a powerhouse in Florida,” Rojas said. “The brand is immediately recognizable, and I know that people trust the name. I worked at a car shop, managed another car shop, and eventually owned one while I was in Miami, so when the opportunity presented itself, my wife and I knew right away this would be a great way to diversify our careers and move into business ownership. Mostly I look forward to becoming a staple in Long Island for anyone looking for automotive styling or any of the other number of products and services we have to offer.”

Tint World Massapequa Park will be making the grand opening Saturday a festive one, with numerous specials and valuable giveaways, a visit from Santa and a balloon artist for the young attendees, and free food and drink.

The all-new Tint World Massapequa Park store is located at 4722 Sunrise Highway, Suite B and is open Monday through Saturday. To find out more, call 516-307-0880.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

