Phoenix Gold Releases Revolutionary Ti3 Amplifiers with POWER SHIFT

CLEARWATER, FL (12.14.2017) – Phoenix Gold has announced the release of its enhanced line of Ti3 amplifiers. With this launch, the Ti series will take its place at the top of the Phoenix Gold range, as the preeminent audiophile-class amplifiers, powering studio quality car audio systems. True Full Range Class D and flexibility with Strappable or Linkable Monoblocks; the Ti3 line is the beginning of a new legend in mobile audio reproduction. Stunning chassis design with integrated control panels, illuminated Tri-light status display and end panel connections all add to the breathtaking design and attention to detail Phoenix Gold has applied to this new series of amplifiers. Encompassing a line of monoblocks, 4-channel and 6-channel amplifiers Ti3 offers the right amplifier for any system where pure sound reproduction and effortless power delivery are the objectives.

“Following the huge success of the introduction of the new SX2 line of amplifiers, we are thrilled to deliver an enhanced, premium range of amplifiers to Phoenix Gold with Ti3,” explained Kevin Kuenzie, head of Phoenix Gold product development. “These amplifiers are ushering in a new era for Phoenix Gold, with bold designs with an old school flavor combined with cutting edge features, system flexibility plus lots and lots of power. If the SX2 is any indication of what to expect; our production, purchasing and sales departments are going to be very busy keeping up with demand!”

The full line of Ti3 amplifiers feature Phoenix Gold innovative and proprietary technologies: Power Shift and Bass Shift. Power Shift allows you to direct power where it is needed. Active system design has never been easier. Why waste output power when it can be redirected to the channels that can better utilize it. Insane amplifier efficiencies and output are achieved with Power Shift. A Precision Signal Control Center with 24dB Linkwitz-Riley crossovers for precise frequency control, matched input level for (Phase) compensation of vehicle acoustics and subwoofer placement, and 24dB adjustable subsonic filter to optimize speaker and enclosure efficiency. Bass Shift can be adjusted from the listening position via the included controller.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the revolutionary Ti3 lineup includes:

Ti3 1300.1

1300W Monoblock Amplifier

Full range capable Class-D Topology

Power Rating: 1300 x 1 @ 1 ohm | 1000 x 1 @ 2 ohm | 750 x 1 @ 4 ohm

Ti3 1200.4

1200W 4 Channel Amplifier

Full range capable Class-D Topology

Power Rating Standard Mode: 300 x 4 @ 2 ohm | 225 x 4 @ 4 ohm | 600 x 2 @ 4 ohm bridged

Power Rating Power Shift Active: ch1&2 200 x 2 + ch 3&4 400 x 2 @ 2 ohm | ch1&2 150 x 2 + ch 3&4 300 x 2 @ 4 ohm

Power Rating Power Shift Active – 3ch mode: 200 x 2 @ 2 ohm + 800 x 1 @ 4 ohm | 150 x 2 @ 1 ohm + 800 x 1 @ 4 ohm

Visit phoenixgold.com for more.

