Metra to Debut Aftermarket Safety, Integration, and Radio Replacement Solutions at CES

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.14.2017) – Metra Electronics will debut more than 100 new products from their 12 volt brands at CES booth #5211 in the North Hall. iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems will showcase new safety integration solutions, innovative 360 degree 3D technology, and new heavy duty products in the Pro Commercial line of DVRs, monitors and cameras. Axxess will add a wide range of solutions for vehicle integration and offer six AX-DSP training sessions at CES. New products from Metra PowerSports, Heise LED Lighting Systems, T-Spec, and Raptor will also debut at CES in Las Vegas, from January 9-12, 2018.

Radio Replacement Solutions

New from iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems

iBeam’s Pro Commercial line of aftermarket safety systems will expand to include additional heavy duty cameras, DVRs, and monitors. The Pro Commercial products are rugged and have high quality recording and security features, designed for commercial fleets or large trailers. iBeam will also be introducing additional installation accessories and mounts, integration solutions for safety camera installations, a high-end 360 degree 3D view camera system and a foot controlled automatic trunk opener. Exciting New Products From Axxess

Metra has taken their revolutionary ASWC-1 technology by Axxess and added many useful add-on features, available in several new products that will debut at CES. Attendees will also see new integration accessories for domestic and foreign vehicles, expanding the range of applications covered under Axxess Integrate. What new features will be available? Working demonstrations will be unveiled on the opening day of CES at the Metra Electronics booth #5211 in the North Hall. Visit the booth to see the new products or follow Axxess on Facebook for new product updates.

AX-DSP Training at CES

Two AX-DSP training sessions with a live demonstration will be offered each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11am and 2pm at Metra’s booth #5211 in the North Hall. Training sessions will be hosted by Juan Lugo, Director of Axxess, and Jason Anderson, VP of Product Development for Metra’s 12 volt brands. Those interested in attending should visit www.WeAre12Volt.com/training to learn more.

2018 Products from Heise LED Lighting Systems

Heise LED Lighting Systems debuted all new light bars, high output cube lights, hunting lights, accent lighting pods, work and driving lights at SEMA 2017, which will be on display at CES. Their new RGB lighting systems will also be on display, featuring RGB accent lighting kits (in black or white housing), 7” round RGB halo headlight set for motorcycles, and 7” round RGB halo headlight and fog light sets for 2007 and up* Jeep Wranglers. *Visit MetraOnline.com to see up to date vehicle specific applications.

More at CES 2018

Metra Home Theater Group, manufacturer of Ethereal Home Theater, Helios and Spyclops Surveillance Systems, is also launching new products at the show, featured at booth #11128 in the Central Hall. The Installer Institute will join Metra Electronics at booth #5211 to promote their mobile electronics training programs and continuing education courses for 2018.

New catalogs will be available for download at MetraOnline.com on opening day of the show. See live demos and all of the new products for 2018 from Metra’s 12 volt brands at CES booth #5211 in the North Hall, January 9 – 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

