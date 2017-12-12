Metra Electronics to Debut New Integration Products from Axxess at CES

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.13.2017) – Metra Electronics will debut many new products at CES from January 9-12, 2018. All new vehicle integration products from Axxess , additional plug n’ play T-harnesses for the AX-DSP, and AX-DSP training sessions will be at CES booth #5211 in the North Hall. Metra’s additional brands will also be on display at CES, showcasing 2018 products for vehicle safety, lighting, powersports, wiring, batteries, installation accessories and more. CES is the world’s largest consumer technology and electronics show, hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s where businesses introduce their innovative new technology to the world, spanning a wide range of industries, including automotive.

New AX-DSP Plug N’ Play T-Harness for Toyota

New AX-DSP plug-n- play T-harnesses have been released from Axxess, with even more debuting at CES. These time-saving solutions are competitively priced and one part works with a wide range of applications, allowing shops and distributors to carry and store fewer SKUs. Axxess is now shipping a new Plug N’ Play T-Harness for a wide range of Toyota / Scion applications. The AX-DSP- TY2 allows for easy installation with the AX-DSP (sold separately), cutting down installation time significantly. The AX-DSP- TY2 is for standard audio vehicles only, and works with non-amplified systems. From the popular Scion FR-S, iA, iM,iQ, tC, xB and xD models to the Toyota 4Runner, Avalon, Camry, Corolla, FJ Cruiser, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Matrix, Prius, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Venza, and Yaris, this T-Harness covers a wide range of Scion and Toyota model years from 2010 and up*. The AX-DSP-TY2 is now shipping, and additional T-harnesses for the AX-DSP are expected to debut at CES.

*Visit axxessinterfaces.com/product/AX-DSP-TY2 to see an up to date list of vehicle specific applications and instructions.

AX-DSP Training at CES

Two training sessions will be offered each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11am and 2pm at Metra’s CES booth #5211 in the North Hall, 1/9 to 1/11. Attendees will see a live demo of the AX-DSP in a digitally amplified system and learn how installation using the AX-DSP compares to traditional DSP installation, saving the installer both time and money. Training sessions will be hosted by Juan Lugo, Director of Axxess, and Jason Anderson, VP of Product Development for Metra’s 12 volt brands.

Those interested in attending should visit www.weare12volt.com/training for more information. See all of the new 2018 products from Metra’s 12 volt brands at CES booth #5211 in the North Hall.

Visit axxessinterfaces.com and metraonline.com for more info.

