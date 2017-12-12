DriveAssist Shows the Way

HOUSTON, TX (12.13.2017) – DriveAssist Technologies has begun shipping their NAV+ add on Navigation Systems to select 12 volt specialists in the US and Canada.

“NAV+ is the only “Plug & Play” Navigation system that has applications for over 150 late model vehicles and features iGO Primo premium mapping software,” said Bob Goodman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Only DriveAssist offers a Lifetime Warranty with Advance Exchange availability within its network of specialists and many of our vehicle applications are NAV+ exclusives. Our current database covers over 90% of the vehicles that have a color display and we will be shipping some brand new and exclusive to DriveAssist applications beginning this month. Available exclusively from DriveAssist will be the new 2018 Toyota CHR and 2015 – 2017 Subaru, all Models. Additionally, 2012 – 2017 Toyota, Honda, 2013 -2016 GM, 2012 – 2018 Ford, 2013 – 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2013 – 2015 BMW, Audi & Mercedes and 2013 -2017 Lexus & Infinity vehicles are also ready to ship,” added Goodman.

NAV+ is a complete line of in-car Navigation solutions, each kit includes everything necessary to add a full featured OE style Navigation system to many vehicles where it was previously unavailable or part of an expensive package that was cost prohibitive. NAV+ integrates with the factory infotainment system and vehicle’s touch screen insuring a user experience similar to a factory installed system. The system also adds a rear camera input or retains a factory installed rear camera. To accommodate our resale partners we will offer an aggressive Freight Policy including deeply discounted expedited shipping and all DriveAssist Products include a Lifetime Warranty.

Goodman continued, “Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance is the fastest growing category in the Automotive Aftermarket industry. DriveAssist’s parent company Cybcar America brings 10 plus years of history supplying leading edge products that seamlessly integrate into the vehicles design. markets and we have begun signing up high profile 12 volt specialists and expeditors in the United States and Canada.”

NAV+ Systems are available now and have an MSRP of $1299.95.

Visit www.driveassist.us for more.

