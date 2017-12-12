Cadence Unauthorized Dealers and Internet Policy

INDUSTRY, CA (12.13.2017) – See the following announcement from Cadence regarding their unauthorized dealers and internet policy:

Make sure you are getting the best Performance and Customer Service. Buy Cadence Car Audio products only from authorized Cadence Suppliers.

Cadence Car Audio products are only sold through Authorized Car Audio Retail Dealers and Selected Distributors. Cadence Authorized online retailers are:

www.sonicelectronix.com

www.onlinecarstereo.com

If you purchase Cadence products from Unauthorized Dealers/ Online/ eBay Retailers, please be advised: Warranties will not be honored. We will not be honoring any warranty claim(s) from products purchased from these internet sellers.*

We want you to fully enjoy Cadence Car Audio products and to get the best possible service available. Buying from Authorized dealers guarantees you:

Genuine Cadence Products The support of trained, professional installers. Excellent warranty service-if needed. Excellent customer support from Cadence and your Dealer. Top value for your money.

If you have any questions or concerns about our new policies, contact Rick Andersen rick@hnaudiousa.com or Enrique Avalos enrique@cadenceacoustics.com or visit www.cadencesound.com for more.

*List constantly updating.

