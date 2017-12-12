Cadence Seeks Manufacturer Sales Representatives

Cadence, is seeking Manufacturers Sales Representatives in a few Key territories across the US.

Over the past 25 years, Cadence has had a mission of building exciting products that make your Car Audio system perform at its absolute best. This year is no exception, with our new lineup of products, that includes an assortment of more than 250 mobile audio products covering entry level-high end, Pro Audio and Marine/UTV products, Cadence has been a growing organization that offers Premium Mobile Audio Products and delivers total satisfaction.

Cadence offers an aggressive commission structure, excellent market support to ensure your success in the field.

Current available territories are:

Area 21: Michigan

Area 22: Indiana & Kentucky

Area 17: North Central-No. & So. Dakota, Minnesota

Area 15: Arizona

Area 11: Pacific NW. & Alaska

Area 29: New Jersey

To inquire about available territories and becoming part of our Manufacturers Sales Rep Force, please contact: Enrique Avalos at (626) 465-3383 X102 or via email at enrique@cadenceacoustics.com or Rick Andersen at (626) 465-3383 X107 or via email at rick@logicsoundlab.com

