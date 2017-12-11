SiriusXM Now Available on Apple TV

NEW YORK, NY (12.12.2017) – SiriusXM’s 200+ channels of world class audio entertainment are now available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation) via the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM on Apple TV gives subscribers another convenient way to access its extensive lineup of programming, which features Howard Stern, commercial-free music, plus live sports, news, entertainment, comedy, and more, inside their home.

With the SiriusXM app on AppleTV, SiriusXM trial or paid subscribers with streaming access may:

Customize music and comedy channels with MySXM for a personalized experience.

Choose from a large library of archived programming on SiriusXM On Demand.

Experience a user interface optimized for Apple TV.

Set and select favorites for easy access to preferred channels and shows.

Resume shows from SiriusXM On Demand from where they left off when listening previously on the SiriusXM app on Apple TV or other devices.

View currently-playing content on the integrated screen saver.

Learn more at siriusxm.com/streamapple

“Apple TV is one of the leading and most innovative devices in the burgeoning world of in-home audio and video entertainment. We are excited to bring our extensive programming lineup into homes nationwide with Apple TV,” said Jim Cady, SiriusXM’s Executive Vice President of Products, Operations & Connected Vehicle.

With SiriusXM on Apple TV, SiriusXM All Access and streaming subscribers can access exclusive music and entertainment, including Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from multiple genres, an extensive schedule of live games and events from professional and college sports, plus news from respected national outlets, exclusive talk and entertainment, a broad range of comedy, and sports talk from some of the biggest names in broadcasting; as well as dozens of exclusive online-only channels that span music, talk, comedy and news.

SiriusXM showcases exclusive artist branded music channels from The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Garth Brooks, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Kenny Chesney, Pitbull and many more. Its expertly curated channels play music from multiple decades and genres that span rock, pop, country, electronic dance, jazz and more. Subscribers with Apple TV can also access concept-based channels curated by SiriusXM’s acclaimed programming team, such as The Coffee House, SiriusXM Chill, Road Trip Radio, Yacht Rock Radio, and The Covers Channel.

