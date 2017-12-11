Ricky Smith Audio Celebrates 40 Years with Ongoing Promotions

LAFAYETTE, LA (12.12.2017) – Ricky Smith Audio is wrapping up 2017 on a high note. In late October the company-with South Louisiana locations in Lafayette, New Iberia and Abbeville, celebrated 40 years in business.

A Friday and Saturday Sale Celebrating 40 Years was held the weekend of October 27th and 28th. The 2-Day Sale featured a Saturday Tent Sale and Cruise-In Car Show for vehicles and bikes in the parking lot of the Lafayette location. The parking lot of the popular shopping center on Johnson Drive, in front of Ricky Smith Audio’s store, was packed as friends and customers showing their rides and picking up super specials.

To make it easy for Holiday gift giving, Ricky Smith Audio made an Instagram post featuring a custom Gift Card. Dawn LeMaire commented to 12voltnews.com “Our Ricky Smith gift card is much more personal and the response from our customers has been very positive. The credit card processing company we use through MESA offers the gift cards and we signed up for the gift cards.”

Congratulations to Ricky Smith and the Ricky Smith Audio Team.

For more info, visit rickysmithsaudio.com and instagram.com/rickysmithsaudio

